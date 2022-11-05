Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

