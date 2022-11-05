Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aon plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

AON Stock Performance

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AON stock opened at $279.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

