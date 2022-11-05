Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

STRL opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.