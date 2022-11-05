Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ero Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.35.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at C$14.83 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

