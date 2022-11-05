Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $287.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

