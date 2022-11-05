Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.