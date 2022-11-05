Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director John A. Weber Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Everest Re Group Price Performance
NYSE RE opened at $333.16 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
