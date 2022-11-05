Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director John A. Weber Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $333.16 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $67,377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

