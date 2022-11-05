Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $67.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.21.
EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
