Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $67.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 650,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

