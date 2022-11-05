F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $11.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

F45 Training Price Performance

F45 Training stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $282.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Insider Activity

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). F45 Training had a negative net margin of 87.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,881,637.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 over the last three months. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in F45 Training by 137.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F45 Training by 5,812.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

