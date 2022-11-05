Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($147.42) to GBX 8,930 ($103.25) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of FERG stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

