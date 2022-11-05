Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 169 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 59.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

