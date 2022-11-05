Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

