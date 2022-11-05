Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 122 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 230.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

