Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.