Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 492 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SAP

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

