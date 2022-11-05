Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 97 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $938.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $874.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

