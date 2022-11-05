Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

