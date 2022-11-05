Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.