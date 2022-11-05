Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2,786.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

