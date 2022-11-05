Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $125,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.05 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

