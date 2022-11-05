Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

