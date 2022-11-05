Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

