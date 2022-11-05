Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 93.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 411.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $54.70 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.