Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $92,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 842.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 167.4% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

URI stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

