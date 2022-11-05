Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC stock opened at $522.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.54 and a 200-day moving average of $475.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

