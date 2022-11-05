Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

