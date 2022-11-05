Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,296.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after buying an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.