Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $281.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

