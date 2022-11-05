Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CHE opened at $481.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.92. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.