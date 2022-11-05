Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

