Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.77. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

