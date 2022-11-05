Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 118 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $145.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

