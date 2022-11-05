Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

