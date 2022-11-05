Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

