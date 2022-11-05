Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

