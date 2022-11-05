Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

LAD opened at $199.06 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.25.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

