Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

