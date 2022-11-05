Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

RCL opened at $54.70 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

