Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

MYR Group Price Performance

In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,025 shares of company stock worth $1,567,821. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.