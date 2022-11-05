Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

