Financial Analysis: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Xometry and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Nutex Health.

This table compares Xometry and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 10.91 -$61.38 million ($1.64) -32.58 Nutex Health $18.79 million 27.28 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Risk & Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -24.80% -15.95% -10.52% Nutex Health N/A -36.50% -25.60%

Summary

Xometry beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

