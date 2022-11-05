Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

