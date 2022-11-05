Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

