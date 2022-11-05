Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

