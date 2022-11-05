Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.7 %

Eaton stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

