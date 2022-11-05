Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

VAW opened at $165.11 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.