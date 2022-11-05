Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.96.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.