Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 31.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 34,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 87.5% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

V stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.