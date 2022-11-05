Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.