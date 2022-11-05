Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 668.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 160,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 214,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,429,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

